India is a growing market, and Norwegian businesses are well placed to contribute to India’s green transition, said Norway’s trade and industry minister Jan Christian Vestre.

“There are great opportunities for Norwegian technology and Norwegian investments, especially in the fields of clean energy, green maritime industry and circular economy -- sectors where India has great ambitions," he said.

During his day-long visit in New Delhi, Minister Vestre met with Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh, and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

He also met the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal together with his Finnish counterpart Ville Skinnari, showcasing what Nordic countries can offer.

Welcoming Minister Vestre to India, Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund said, “there has been a steady increase in our bilateral cooperation, in trade and investments. With the Minister’s visit, Norway reiterates its commitment to working closely with India as the world moves towards global green transition goals".

From the business delegation accompanying the Minister, 17 Norwegian energy companies took part in a meeting of the India-Norway Task Force on Energy, chaired by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

“Agreement was reached on enhancing cooperation on offshore wind, battery storage, hydrogen safety and energy efficiency, and several MoUs were signed," said a media release.

India is the world’s third largest consumer of energy, and it is estimated that the energy consumption will increase more than any other country towards 2040.

“India is targeting net zero by 2070, and its success is key to fulfill the goals of the Paris Agreement. India has set ambitious climate goals, where increased renewable energy capacity and use of hydrogen will be important. Norway can contribute with the technology, capital and experience India needs to fulfil its goals, and Norwegian and Indian companies can excel the energy transition globally together", added Vestre.

Mr Vestre also inaugurated the Norway-India Sustainability Forum which saw participation from over 150 Norwegian and Indian business representatives. Norwegian companies travelling with the Minister represent fields of renewable energy, circular economy and green maritime industries, among others.

“The business cooperation between Norway and India is deepening. Our leading and most recognized companies are well established in India and contribute to jobs and sustainable development. Presently, there are now several new Norwegian businesses within renewable energy, hydrogen and energy storage, making exciting deals with Indian companies", said Cristian Valdes Carter, India Director at Innovation Norway and Commercial Counsellor at the Norwegian Embassy.

Vestre will also visit India’s commercial capital Mumbai today. The visit is the ministers first trip to Asia, after he assumed office in the autumn of 2021.