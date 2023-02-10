Norwegian businesses to drive India’s green transition
- India is the world’s third largest consumer of energy, and it is estimated that the energy consumption will increase more than any other country towards 2040
India is a growing market, and Norwegian businesses are well placed to contribute to India’s green transition, said Norway’s trade and industry minister Jan Christian Vestre.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×