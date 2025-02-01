Controversy has erupted over the appointment of former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni as a Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada. Rishi Ajay Das, who claims himself to be Akhada's founder, on Friday expelled Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada.

Criticising the two, Rishi Ajay Das told PTI, “This is not Bigg Boss's show that you do it during Maha Kumbh and then for three years you don't do any work... Both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, will be removed from their post.”

Mamta Kulkarni took ‘sanyas’ at the age of 52. After taking dip in Sangam during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, Kulkarni was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar on on January 24.

Rishi Ajay Das's announcement has further ignited the controversay as Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada has vowed to take legal action against Das.

Why was Mamta Kulkarni expelled from Kinnar Akhada? According to a press release issued on January 30, 2025, Rishi Ajay Das noted, “As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities.”

Ajay Das accused Mamta Kulkarni facing allegations linked to “anti-national activitites” and questioned her eligibility to be appointe as Akhada Mahamandleshwar.

“A person like Mamta Kulkarni who has allegations of indulging in anti-national activities against her was suddenly brought here and without 'sanyas', she was directly anointed as Mahamandleshwar. This is not right. So, I am taking action against them,” Das told ANI.

“They have done things arbitrarily and did not act as per 'dharma'. They made such a person Mahamandleshwar who was not eligible at all...She was given a position without following any rules or regulations. So, I announced their expulsion,” he added.

What is next for Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar? Soon after Ajay Das's announcement, Tripathi refuted his claims in a press conference and asserted, “Only those who are part of my board and system can remove me.”

She also supported Mamta Kulkarni and clarified that all the charges and cases against her have been dismissed. She has also assured that her legal team will take action against Ajay Das.