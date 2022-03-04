This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A video that has gone viral recently shows a student urging PM Modi and the Indian government to rescue them
The student noted that there is an acute shortage of water and food
Stranded in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy, over 600 hundred students are crying for immediate help considering there is an acute shortage of food and water. And with the Russian forces continuously firing and bombing across the town they hope they will be rescued soon from the terrifying situation. Meanwhile, the government noted that it is ‘concerned about Sumy’.
Considering Sumy lies in the northeastern peninsula of Ukraine, it is difficult for the students to travel to the western border, from where they can reach neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, under the current circumstances.
A video that has gone viral recently shows a student urging PM Modi and the Indian government to rescue them. The student noted that there is an acute shortage of water and food. “Haven't drank a single drop of water from yesterday night."
Watch video:
Meanwhile, the Ministry of external affairs noted the highest attention is on eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses are already operational, more buses later in the evening. “900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin and over 700 in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy."
Earlier this week reports suggested that not a single Indian student has been evacuated from the Sumy State University, located close to the Russian border has been evacuated. "More than 600 Indian students are stuck here in Sumy university. The embassy has neither evacuated us nor given any assurance to that effect. Since the last five days, there has been continuous firing, shelling and bombing in the city," Viraj Walde, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, told news agency PTI.
"Before Russia's invasion of Ukratine, temporary advisories were given to the students and the university informed us that those having exams can wait. Hence, we waited for the exams to start," Walde added.
"But now, the students are terrified and their mental state is deteriorating. Food and drinking water supplies are depleting. Even the banks and ATMs are running out of cash," he said.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has sent advisories asking them to use only the western border of Ukraine and reach the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. Since Sumy city is located in the north-eastern part of Ukraine, it is impossible for them to travel all the way to the western part of the country amidst the current situation
"The border in Ukraine's western part is located almost 1,500 kms away from Sumy, whereas the Russian border is just 50 kms away. The railway station in Sumy has also been closed due to bombing, and traveling via road is like committing suicide since Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting against each other at such places," he told PTI.
