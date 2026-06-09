India clearly stated on Tuesday that the government is clear that Pakistan will not be receiving any water from the Indus river system in the years to come. Union jal shakti minister CR Patil said that the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries has not been terminated but is currently in 'abeyance', and that the government is making efforts to stop the flow of water into Pakistan.

Advertisement

“It still stands; rather, the treaty has been kept in abeyance. And since Prime Minister Modi took this decision, every effort is being made to ensure not a single drop flows there,” Patil said in an interview with ANI.

He also revealed that the issue is under the scrutiny of the highest government levels. “Under the Prime Minister's directives, Home Minister Amit Shah is also personally monitoring the matter, and we are actively working on it. I believe the work is proceeding in a time-bound manner. It is certain—not a single drop of water will go in the coming years; I can tell you that much,” the minister further stated, as per the report.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did India’s Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil say about the Indus waters for Pakistan? ⌵ CR Patil stated that no water from the Indus river system will flow to Pakistan in the coming years, emphasizing that the Indus Water Treaty is in 'abeyance' but has not been terminated. 2 Why is Pakistan concerned about India's water diversion plans related to the Chenab river? ⌵ Pakistan claims that India's plans to divert water from the Chenab river would violate the Indus Waters Treaty and international laws, as it may significantly impact the water flow to Pakistan. 3 How does the Indus Water Treaty govern water distribution between India and Pakistan? ⌵ The Indus Water Treaty allocates the entire flows of the western rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus) to Pakistan, while India has rights over the eastern rivers (Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi). 4 What is the current status of the Indus Water Treaty according to Indian officials? ⌵ Indian officials state that the Indus Water Treaty is currently in 'abeyance', with efforts underway to ensure that no water is sent to Pakistan. 5 Should India proceed with its plans for the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel project? ⌵ This decision is contentious, as Pakistan claims it would violate the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting that India should consider international laws and diplomatic implications before proceeding.

A Court of Arbitration (COA) on the treaty at the Hague on 15 May, 2026, had issued an award, which was categorically rejected by India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had then said, "“India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA,” and added that any decision or directions issued by the CoA was "null and void".

What Pakistan said regarding the IWT Pakistan claimed last week that India's plans to build a river-linking project to divert water from Chenab would be a "grave violation" of the Indus Waters Treaty and other international laws.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi was reacting to questions about media reports that said India is planning to tunnel Chenab water to the Beas river, both part of the Indus basin.

Advertisement

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

"Yes, we have seen this report as well as the public tender document issued by the government of India that India has invited bids for the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel project with the intention of transferring 1.9 million acre feet (MAF) of water annually from Chenab into the Beas system.

"Such an inter-basin diversion of water of the Chenab into the Beas system constitutes a grave violation of not just the IWT but also of the laws of treaty, particularly the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, as well as the broader framework of international water law, including the principles reflected in the 1977 UN convention on watercourses," he claimed, as per a PTI report.

Advertisement

Under the IWT, Pakistan received the entire flows from the three western rivers, Chenab, Jhelum and Indus, while India had complete rights over the three eastern rivers, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi.

Andrabi also said that India's plan to silt flushing of the Salal Dam was not permissible under either the IWT or the 1978 Salal agreement.

With agency inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Not a single drop will flow to Pakistan,’ says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Indus waters: Report