‘Not a small matter’: Shashi Tharoor on BRICS 2026 after P Chidambaram questions ‘tangible benefits’

After Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the "tangible benefits" of the BRICS Summit 2026, his colleague Shashi Tharoor offered a different perspective. He said on Friday that India, which is hosting this year's BRICS, is providing an important platform for the Global South.

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"You know, the Global South is over 100 countries, but here we have 11 key players from the Global South who collectively represent much of the diversity of views, as well as the range of countries that we are essentially chairing on this particular occasion," Tharoor told PTI news agency on Friday.

He said that the fact that this group of 11 BRICS countries represents a majority of the world's population and 41 per cent of global GDP is "not a small matter".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the tangible benefits of hosting the BRICS 2026 Summit in India? ⌵ Hosting the BRICS 2026 Summit provides India with a significant platform for the Global South, elevating its global diplomatic stature and enabling discussions that represent diverse views from key economies. 2 Why did P. Chidambaram question the benefits of the BRICS summits? ⌵ P. Chidambaram raised concerns about the lack of tangible benefits from previous BRICS summits, suggesting that the outcomes have not translated into noticeable advantages for India or its diplomatic efforts. 3 How does the BRICS group reflect on global population and GDP? ⌵ The BRICS group represents a majority of the world's population, accounting for approximately 41% of global GDP, indicating its significant economic and political influence. 4 What role does Shashi Tharoor see for India in the Global South during the BRICS 2026 Summit? ⌵ Shashi Tharoor emphasizes that India's role in hosting the BRICS Summit is crucial in showcasing its diplomatic power and representing the diverse interests of the Global South on a global stage. 5 What differing views did Shashi Tharoor express compared to P. Chidambaram regarding BRICS? ⌵ Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the importance of the BRICS platform for global representation, contrasting with P. Chidambaram's skepticism about the tangible benefits of such summits.

"It's not a small matter; it's something that has to be taken very seriously by the rest of the world," he said.

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Tharoor added that having a dozen heads of state and government, "not only members of BRICS but also some observers coming at presidential and prime ministerial level, is a matter of great prestige for us."

"It shows a certain diplomatic convening power, which has value in and of itself on the global stage," Shashi Tharoor said.

Tharoor's remarks differed from those of Chidamabram, who had questioned "tangible benefits or tangible results" of the BRICS Summit.

What did P Chidambaram say? P Chidambaram sparked a controversy when he told ANI on Wednesday, “I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results.”

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"In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits...," Chidambaram had said.

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Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday said India's BRICS representation should reflect the entire country and not merely the Union government, urging the Centre to include the Opposition in consultations as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.

“We, in the Opposition, feel that this is representation of not just the government but the entire India—including Opposition. So, we must be rightly represented. Had they consulted us, it would have been even better. But that is not their policy. But we must make our expectations clear,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

‘Naaraz fufa’ Following Chidamabaram's comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioned the Congress’ approach to diplomacy and likened the opposition's mindset to "naaraz fufa".

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BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged the opposition camp is driven by a deep-seated "Fear Of Missing Out" (FOMO). "If you observe the Congress today, seeing that the BRICS Summit is taking place in India, they are opposing it just like that 'naaraz fufa'. This is because the Congress knows that whenever the country prospers, whenever it involves boosting India's pride, the Congress party will always oppose it,” he told ANI.

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"Senior Congress leaders are beginning to realise that they may never see (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister in their lifetime, nor will the Congress ever get the opportunity to host the BRICS Summit. Congress is experiencing FOMO,” he added.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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