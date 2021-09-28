Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >‘Not a stable man’: Amarinder Singh after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

‘Not a stable man’: Amarinder Singh after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Captain Amarinder Singh
2 min read . 04:12 PM IST Written By Saurabh Sharma

  • Amarinder and Sidhu had been at odds for quite some time and the differences came out clearly when Singh was asked to step down as chief minister earlier this month

Navjot Singh Sidhu is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab, said captain Amarinder Singh soon after Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief in a surprise move. 

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," former chief minister Singh tweeted. 

This came moments after Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress chief. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. 

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter," he said.

Amarinder and Sidhu had been at odds for quite some time and this came out clearly when Singh was asked to step down as chief minister earlier this month. 

After resigning from the top post, Amarinder launched a scathing attack on Sidhu saying he is with anti-national elements and would be disaster for Punjab. He called Sidhu an incompetent man, who should not be given top job. 

"For the sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Sidhu) name for chief minister of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Sidhu is an incompetent man. He is going to be a disaster. He couldn't run one ministry I gave him," Singh said. 

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "inexperienced", and said he will pit a strong candidate against state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Singh also said he will fight Sidhu's elevation to the Punjab chief ministership "tooth and nail" and will pit a strong candidate against him in the upcoming Assembly polls to ensure his defeat.

