Not AAP’s Atishi, Delhi L-G nominates THIS minister to hoist tricolour in Kejriwal’s absence on Independence Day

Earlier, it was said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Delhi minister Atishi to hoist the flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme.

Livemint
Updated13 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Delhi Minister Atishi during party workers meeting addressed by Delhi Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (unseen), at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi Minister Atishi during party workers meeting addressed by Delhi Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (unseen), at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday. (Ishant)
Also Read | Independence Day 2024: 5 interesting facts about the National Flag

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the official Independence Day event in Delhi. The decision to appoint Gahlot came amid the standoff and uncertainty over who will lead the state Independence Day event on August 15.

"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The saga over flag hoisting ceremony

Earlier, it was said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Atishi to hoist the flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme. "I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that Minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024," Delhi minister Gopal Rai said in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of General Administration Department (GAD) on August 12.

 

However, the Delhi government's general administration department refused to implement Gopal Rai's direction for the hosting of national flag by Education Minister Atishi. GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

Also Read | Delhi LG says Kejriwal ‘willfully consumed low calories’ in jail, AAP reacts

In a letter to the L-G Saxena last week, Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar Jail, said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister, news agency PTI reported.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.

Now, choosing Kailash Gahlot bypasses several other senior government leaders and is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNot AAP’s Atishi, Delhi L-G nominates THIS minister to hoist tricolour in Kejriwal’s absence on Independence Day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue