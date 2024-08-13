Not AAP’s Atishi, Delhi L-G nominates THIS minister to hoist tricolour in Kejriwal’s absence on Independence Day

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: 5 interesting facts about the National Flag

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the official Independence Day event in Delhi. The decision to appoint Gahlot came amid the standoff and uncertainty over who will lead the state Independence Day event on August 15.

"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Delhi LG nominates Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag on 15th August 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event pic.twitter.com/5C5CYwuXd0 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

The saga over flag hoisting ceremony Earlier, it was said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Atishi to hoist the flag in his place during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme. "I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that Minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024," Delhi minister Gopal Rai said in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of General Administration Department (GAD) on August 12.

Delhi Govt’s Minister of General Administration Department (GAD), Gopal Rai writes to ACS GAD stating that, “I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that Minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place… All… pic.twitter.com/Diz4zqexyB — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

However, the Delhi government's general administration department refused to implement Gopal Rai's direction for the hosting of national flag by Education Minister Atishi. GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

In reply to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, on the issue of hoisting the flag on 15 August, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Dept writes, “It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication… https://t.co/nsaGDWNNsz pic.twitter.com/vNye58Zfuk — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

In a letter to the L-G Saxena last week, Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar Jail, said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister, news agency PTI reported.

Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not sent to the addressee.