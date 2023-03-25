‘Duty of host country to protect...’, S Jaishankar on vandalism at Indian High Commission in London3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Replying to a question on the issue of threat to the diplomats and the Indian diaspora in the UK, the Minister said that on the day the vandals appeared before the high commission, the security at the high commission failed to meet expected standards.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that it is the duty of the host country to provide security to high commissions. He further added that as a foreign minister he cannot accept the vandalisation at the Indian high commission in London by pro-Khalistani elements.
