Day after Rane's arrest for making controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Union minister today said, “I am not afraid of anyone and I am not backing out."

“My words were an expression of anger against the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who forgot the year of India’s Independence. I only told reporters what he had already said, so how can it be a crime," the Union minister added.

Rane further said that even CM Thackeray had used unpalatable words while referring to senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking to reporters after securing bail from a Mahad court on Tuesday and further relief from the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, Rane asserted that he is not afraid of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Taking another swipe at Thackeray, Rane, while maintaining that he said nothing wrong about the CM, questioned as to how a person cannot have knowledge about the country.

Rane launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena and said it has made objectionable statements in the past, referring to Uddhav Thackeray's old dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he allegedly said that Yogi Adityanath should be "beaten with chappals".

The Union Minister also added that he would not "allow" the West Bengal-like environment to be created in Maharashtra.

Won't arrest Rane in Nashik case: Maha govt to HC

The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay HC today that it would not take any "coercive action" against Rane in an FIR registered in Nashik over his controversial remarks against the Maharashtra CM.

The government's assurance came a day after the BJP leader was arrested in a case registered against him at Mahad in Raigad district over the same remarks and a local court granted him bail late at night.

On Monday, during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in adjoining Raigad district, Rane had said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his (August 15) speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

The statement sparked off angry protests by workers of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena across the state and FIRs were filed against Rane at Mahad, Nashik, Thane and Pune.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.