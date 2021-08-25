On Monday, during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in adjoining Raigad district, Rane had said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his (August 15) speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap."

