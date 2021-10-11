Not all privatizations yield big money: DIPAM’s Pandey

Meanwhile, the approval of lenders and leasers have to be taken. The Competition Commission of India’s approval has to be taken. Then, the balance sheet has to be drawn up. The debt part is now gone, but the current and non-current assets and current and non-current liabilities other than debt have now to be matched. Suppose they pay off the fuel company, then the liabilities will come down. Once the balance sheet is drawn, it will be given to them, agreed, and that is to be done before the long-stop date, which is the final date. This means the date we say will be the date of closing. On that day, there will be a board meeting, our board will resign, and the shares and guarantees will be released to the bidder.