Not all religious processions source of riots: Supreme Court1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 08:43 PM IST
India's cultural diversity varies from district to district and there can't be uniform guidelines to regulate religious processions, SC said
India's cultural diversity varies from district to district and there can't be uniform guidelines to regulate religious processions, SC said
Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking strict regulation of religious processions across the country stating that not all religious processions are a source of riots