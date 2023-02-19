'Not allowed to work...': BBC counters I-T department claim after survey, alleges 'misbehaviour'
- Journalists’ computers were searched, their phones were intercepted and information was sought from them about their working methods, the employees said
As the Income Tax Department conducted ‘surveys’ at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the journalists from the media organization refuted the claims of the tax agency that the normal functioning of the media channel was not hampered. BBC employees have claimed that the officers from the department stopped them from working for many hours and even “misbehaved" with some of the employees.
