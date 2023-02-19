As the Income Tax Department conducted ‘surveys’ at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the journalists from the media organization refuted the claims of the tax agency that the normal functioning of the media channel was not hampered. BBC employees have claimed that the officers from the department stopped them from working for many hours and even “misbehaved" with some of the employees.

In an article, which was published on its Hindi website, BBC contradicted the statement given by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) which said “…the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity."

“BBC journalists were not allowed to work for many hours. The Income Tax Department employees and policemen also misbehaved with several journalists," the article said.

"Journalists’ computers were searched, their phones were intercepted and information was sought from them about their working methods. Along with this, the journalists working in the Delhi office were stopped from writing anything about this survey," it added.

After repeated requests from senior editors, the work was allowed but not for journalists in Hindi and English languages. The article claimed that the journalists of these languages were allowed to work later close to the broadcast time.

“During this, BBC journalists were not allowed to work for several hours. Many journalists were also misbehaved with by the Income Tax Department employees and policemen. Computers of journalists were searched, their phones were kept. Was prevented from writing anything about this survey," Sarvapriya Sangwan tweeted in Hindi.

Without naming BBC, the tax authorities have claimed that after surveys at the premises of a prominent international media company, it was found that its profits were not commensurate with their scale of operations in India.

The Income Tax Department alleged that the media company has not paid tax on certain remittances which were not declared as income in India.

The UK's national broadcaster claimed that it has fully cooperated with the tax authorities during their survey. “Income tax authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible," said a BBC spokesperson.