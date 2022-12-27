'Not an inch of land…': Karnataka CM's response to Maharashtra as border row escalates2 min read . 10:33 PM IST
The Karnataka government is fully committed to protecting every bit of land, Karnataka CM said
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra as the border row between the two states heat up.
CM Bommai, "Not an inch of Karnataka will be ceded to Maharashtra at any cost. The Karnataka government is fully committed to protecting every bit of land. States have been organised on basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956. Maharashtra politicians are doing such things as their case pending before Supreme Court is very weak."
This comes after Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution that said the state will "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra.
The resolution also condemned the Karnataka administration for its anti-Marathi stand in the border area.
According to the resolution the Maharashtra government will stand behind the Marathi people in border areas and will go for a legal fight in the Supreme Court to ensure that these areas become a part of Maharashtra.
Questioning the same, Bommai said, "The resolution of the Karnataka Assembly is very clear and the State is clear in its stand which is constitutionally and legally valid. The people of both States are living cordially. The Maharashtra politicians are known for such tricks as they know well that their case is very weak. The Karnataka government is committed to Kannadigas living in the neighbouring state. We are right constitutionally and legally."
Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday tabled a resolution in the state Assembly on the state's dispute with Karnataka over border areas.
Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.
Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka. Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.
