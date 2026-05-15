Fact check: Is central govt planning to impose surcharge on foreign travel? Here's what PM Modi says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday rejected online reports claiming that the government is planning to impose a tax, cess, or surcharge on foreign travel, calling them “false.”

In a post on X, he wrote, "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this." He added, "There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people."

Advertisement

His remarks came after a CNBC TV-18 report, citing sources, said that a proposal to levy a cess/tax/surcharge on foreign travel is being discussed at the highest levels.

Here's what the report claimed: The report stated the surcharge would flow directly to the centre and not to a divisible pool.

Advertisement

According to the report, the proposed surcharge is aimed at cushioning war-related fiscal impact.

The cess/tax/surcharge is likely to be temporary for a year.

The surcharge on foreign travel is aimed at mitigating higher crude and import costs.

Shortly after a rebuttal from PM Modi, the media outlet issued an apology, adding that it was withdrawing the story. CNBC TV-18 wrote, "Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error."

PM Modi's appeal to citizens The report came days after PM Modi advised citizens to help conserve petrol, diesel, and foreign exchange reserves by using public transport, avoiding unnecessary foreign trips, and refraining from making non-essential gold purchases.

On May 10, he said, "Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel, and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war."

Advertisement

Speaking at an event in Telangana, PM Modi added, "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

US-Iran conflict leaves the aviation sector in uncertainty His remarks came as tensions simmered in West Asia again, with the US and Iran failing to achieve a peace deal that would end the war in the region. The conflict, which began in late February after the US and Israel launched a joint operation targeting the Islamic Republic, has rattled the global energy markets and left the aviation sector in a state of uncertainty.

According to a Reuters report, a surge in jet fuel prices from $85-$90 to $150-$200 per barrel amid war has blindsided the aviation industry, where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating expenses, forcing airlines to raise fares and revise financial outlooks.

Advertisement

US-Iran shaky ceasefire holds As Washington and Tehran try to negotiate the terms of the agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a shaky ceasefire, which has been in place since April 8, still holds. Despite this, the two sides have not shied away from renewing threats regarding possible military strikes if the ceasefire collapses.



This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.