Nothing anti-national: Supreme Court’s big statement on Congress MP’s controversial poem case by Gujarat police

The Supreme Court on Monday, March 3 reserved judgment on the petition filed by Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Imran Pratapgarhi seeking to quash an FIR registered by the Gujarat Police over a poem he posted on social media.

The bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the poem "ae khoon ke pyase baat suno” was actually propagating a message of non-violence and said that the police ought to have shown sensitivity before lodging the FIR, according to a report by legal website LiveLaw.

“This actually promotes non-violence. It has nothing to do with religion; this has nothing to do with any anti-national activity. Police have shown a lack of sensitivity,” Justice Oka said.

Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat, told the court that people might have understood the poem's meaning differently.

Nobody Has Any Respect for Creativity "This is the problem. Now, nobody has any respect for creativity. If you read it (poem) plainly, it says that even if you suffer injustice, you suffer it with love," Justice Oka explained. He said that the poem's literal meaning was “those who are bloodthirsty listen to us. Even if the fight for justice is met with injustice, we will meet that injustice with love.”

Pratapgarhi, the Congress MP, is also a noted Urdu poet. Justice Oka said that the police should have shown sensitivity in the matter.

“Some sensitivity has to be shown by the police. They must at least read and understand. 75 years after the existence of the Constitution, freedom of speech and expression has to be at least now understood by the police,” he said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Pratapgarhi in the case. “Look at what the High Court Judges say. Your lordships must say something on that,” Sibal said, adding that the High Court also ought to have shown sensitivity.

The Apex court also questioned the FIR in the previous hearing and said that the police and the High Court did not appreciate the poem's real meaning. The top court granted interim relief to the petitioner by stopping all further steps in pursuance of the FIR.

The FIR was registered in City A-Division Police Station, Jamnagar, Gujarat, over an Instagram post featuring a video clip with the poem “Ae khoon ke pyase baat suno” running in the background.

The Gujarat High Court on January 17, 2025, refused to quash the FIR, emphasising the need for further investigation and citing Pratapgarhi's non-cooperation with the investigation process as a factor in its decision.