Awaiting the nod from World Health Organisation (WHO) for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin , Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech said on Friday that it does not find it “appropriate" to comment on the approval process and its timelines.

"Covaxin clinical trial data was fully compiled & available in June 2021. All Data was submitted for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Application to World Health Organization in early July," Bharat Biotech said in a series of tweets.

“We have responded to clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several WHO Prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on approval process & its timelines," it added.

The company said that it is continuing to work diligently on obtaining WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) at the earliest.

The Phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin demonstrated 77.8% efficacy. The data has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

News agency ANI had reported earlier on Monday that the WHO's approval for Covaxin is expected this week.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also earlier met WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the approval of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Covaxin was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. Covaxin, which has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), contains a whole virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which is produced in Vero cells.

The vaccine is stable at 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius (refrigerated) and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels.

The WHO has approved Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.

