‘Not appropriate’: Yediyurappa on Karnataka CM naming Shivamogga airport after him2 min read . 10:48 PM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Bommai announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Bommai announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to name the Shivamogga airport after other illustrious figures from the region, and not him.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to name the Shivamogga airport after other illustrious figures from the region, and not him.
In a letter to the CM, Yediyurappa said he was thankful for the government considering his name. "However, I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate," he said.
In a letter to the CM, Yediyurappa said he was thankful for the government considering his name. "However, I am of the view that naming the new airport after me is not appropriate," he said.
“A dream project of Shivamogga airport at Sogane village is being fulfilled now. You have inspected the progress of work at under construction airport recently and announced the necessary funds to complete it. I am thankful for that gesture," wrote Yediyurappa.
“A dream project of Shivamogga airport at Sogane village is being fulfilled now. You have inspected the progress of work at under construction airport recently and announced the necessary funds to complete it. I am thankful for that gesture," wrote Yediyurappa.
"You announced that airport will be named after me. I am thankful to you for your special love and goodwill. I am extending my sincere thanks to all the legislators, council members and associations for the same," he added.
"You announced that airport will be named after me. I am thankful to you for your special love and goodwill. I am extending my sincere thanks to all the legislators, council members and associations for the same," he added.
He further went on to request the CM to review the decision and name the airport after someone who had made significant contributions to the development of the country and the state.
He further went on to request the CM to review the decision and name the airport after someone who had made significant contributions to the development of the country and the state.
“I express my gratitude for taking the decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of stalwarts and patriots who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country," said Yediyurappa.
“I express my gratitude for taking the decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of stalwarts and patriots who have served the country and have contributed to the development of the country," said Yediyurappa.
"I am happy about my service to the people of the Shivamogga district. I feel naming the airport after me is not appropriate. I would like to request you to reconsider your decision, discuss it in the appropriate forum and name the new airport after the great people who have contributed to the development of the country," he added.
"I am happy about my service to the people of the Shivamogga district. I feel naming the airport after me is not appropriate. I would like to request you to reconsider your decision, discuss it in the appropriate forum and name the new airport after the great people who have contributed to the development of the country," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Bommai announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Bommai announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former CM BS Yediyurappa.
According to Bommai, the airport would be ready for inauguration in December. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities.
According to Bommai, the airport would be ready for inauguration in December. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities.
The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land, Bommai said.
The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land, Bommai said.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.