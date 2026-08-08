‘Not Baba Bageshwar, but…’: PM Modi jokes with IIT Delhi graduates | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joked with IIT Delhi graduates about not being ‘Baba Bageshwar’, who could read their minds, but said there was surely something running through each student's head.

Modi was addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi.

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The mention of "Baba Bageshwar" is a humorous cultural reference to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a popular spiritual leader who claims to have the ability to read people's minds.

“I'm not Baba Bageshwar, but I can sense it,” Modi jokingly said. “I can't read your minds, but I know you're thinking about something else.”

The audience soon burst out in laughter. The moment was caught on video, and the clip went viral on social media.

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‘Question things, find solutions’ Modi also told students to question things accepted without a thought, and stressed that they should not stop at questioning but also have the courage to find their own solutions.

He said that challenges will become opportunities for those who have the courage to find new solutions, and advised the students to keep their curiosity alive and their learning instinct.

"Question things that are accepted without a thought, but don't just stop at questioning; have the courage to also find their solutions," he said.

The more empowered the country's youth are, Modi said, the more empowered the entire country will be. He said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector; whether it is economic self-reliance, technological self-reliance, or industrial self-reliance; this forms the strong foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'.

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‘New chapter in life’ Reflecting on the whirlwind journey of the students, Modi vividly recalled their transition from orientation day to convocation, acknowledging the diverse aspirations, from landing first salaries and building startups to pursuing further competitive exams, that fill their minds.

“You must absolutely have a lot of satisfaction from this remarkable journey and the enthusiasm of starting a completely new chapter in life,” he said.

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‘Wish there were daughters also among medallists’ Modi said he wished girls were also there among the medallists and awardees at IIT Delhi's convocation, emphasising the need for greater female participation in academic excellence.

"Because you are not merely receiving a degree; you are leaving here with dreams of doing a lot for the country," Modi said.

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Congratulating the students to whom he gave medals and awards for their achievements, he said, "It would have been even better if there had been one or two daughters. Sorry. Why just one or two? There should have been a lot more of them."

The university conferred degrees on over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, during the ceremony.