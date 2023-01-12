Indore: Indore will replace other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad to become the next big IT destination in the country. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
CM Chouhan made the remark while having a one-to-one discussion with industrialists and investors before the inauguration of Seventh edition of Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore on Wednesday.
IT majors such as TCS and Infosys are coming to MP, and the state already has four IT parks and IT Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he said. "We are developing the Indore-Pithampur economic corridor which has 500 acres of commercial land available on both sides in which Plug-Play infrastructure will be developed," Chouhan said. “Here you have cleanliness, greenery, safety, peace and ease of living, which is what an IT company wants, and therefore, this (Madhya Pradesh) is the next destination of the IT industry," he added.
On 11 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit'. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State'.
A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will are taking part in the event.
The key objectives of the event are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development.
