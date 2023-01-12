IT majors such as TCS and Infosys are coming to MP, and the state already has four IT parks and IT Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he said. "We are developing the Indore-Pithampur economic corridor which has 500 acres of commercial land available on both sides in which Plug-Play infrastructure will be developed," Chouhan said. “Here you have cleanliness, greenery, safety, peace and ease of living, which is what an IT company wants, and therefore, this (Madhya Pradesh) is the next destination of the IT industry," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}