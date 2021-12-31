The nearly ₹200 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain is not BJP money, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, defending the timing of the tax raids and launching an attack at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"It is not BJP money," she said when asked about the opposition charge that the ₹197.49 crore cash recovered from perfume maker Peeyush Jain in UP's Kannauj was her party's money and the tax authorities had raided the person by "mistake".

She said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is "shaken" by the raids, as she sought to defend the action.

"How do you know whose money is it? Are you his partner? Because only partners know whose money is kept," she said.

Dismissing opposition charge that the raids were politically motivated, she asked if the raiding parties come empty-handed. Recovery of money shows there was actionable intelligence, she said, adding the raids happening on Friday too were based on such inputs.

On 26 December, Kannauj-based perfume maker Peeyush Jain was raided and recovery of the huge amount of cash stunned the officials. Cash was hidden in underground bunkers, eyewitnesses accompanying the tax officials said.

The finance ministry said the seizure of ₹177 crore unaccounted cash was the biggest ever seizure of cash by an enforcement agency.

The raid became a political issue ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election as Peeyush Jain was linked with SP which the party denied.

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accusing it of using central agencies to target Opposition fearing defea in upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"BJP got scared after looking at the popularity of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the number of people who attend his public meetings. They are staring at defeat in Uttar Pradesh. That's why they are stooping so low and doing such things. They have conducted raids at some of our party workers and found nothing. After they got to know Peeyush Jain has links with BJP, news about the raids stopped coming," the SP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

