"BJP got scared after looking at the popularity of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the number of people who attend his public meetings. They are staring at defeat in Uttar Pradesh. That's why they are stooping so low and doing such things. They have conducted raids at some of our party workers and found nothing. After they got to know Peeyush Jain has links with BJP, news about the raids stopped coming," the SP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.