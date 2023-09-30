In an rather embarrassing incident the German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann took to microblogging site ‘X’ to flag a false advertising which talks of a "Mega gathering of India's Leading Boarding Schools", but features an image of the Bellevue palace in Germany - the Indian equivalent of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The image that was posted in a newspaper showed the German President's house and mentioned it was India's national capital Delhi. Ackermann in a rather sarcastic way pointed out the discrepancy and said no child would be admitted to the presidential palace. “Dear Indian parents - I found this in today's newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted," Ackermann tweeted along with the pic of the advertisement. Take a look at the tweet below

Ackermann shared the post a few hours back and since then it has accumulated more than 58,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes.

Internet users flooded the comment section with various reactions. While some simply posted laughing emojis, others jokingly wrote that this is "only possible in India".

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Thank God they didn't advertise Schloss Neuschweinstein as Indian Hogwarts," wrote one user. "Sorry bro...Next time we will have a photo "White House" here," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "everything and anything sells in india!" while another added, "Official residence of the chancellor of Germany Bellevue Palace is presented as boarding school in advertisement in leading newspaper, bravo and brazen."

Some X users also called for action against the sponsor of the ad. "Disgraceful, to say the least! The sponsor of this ad should be taken to task. Clearly, no due diligence / proof reading was done before it was cleared for print," commented one user.

"This is how gullible students and parents are lured. This practice is rampant, and most of the private educational institutions use pictures of places, no way related to them," wrote another.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!