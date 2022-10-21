The news that Boston University has created a deadly variant of Omicron, which has an 80% kill rate, has created much of an uproar on social media regarding the experiment, whether the experiment was actually needed and the safety measures. Taking note of the same, many experts have pointed out to the misinformations brewing around it saying ‘the institute did not create a new variant but added a few spike proteins to the original strain’, ‘this is a normal practice’ and ‘safety measures are always adhered to’.

This is a perfect example of how @FoxNews spreads misinformation. They didn't create a new strain. They attached omicrons spike protein to the original strain. And it made the original strain LESS LETHAL.https://t.co/oyicZJqEAD via @Yahoo — Ladi Dadi (@Loki_013) October 17, 2022

"Researchers added Omicron's spike protein to the original Wuhan Covid strain.



Omicron's spike is highly mutated which made it the most infectious variant ever.



Eight in 10 mice infected with the lab-created strain died at Boston University lab."



https://t.co/kuVas7iCA9 — Zacki (@FrankfurtZack) October 17, 2022

How the new COVID variant came into the existence?

The researchers wanted to experiment whether the mutations in the spike protein of COVID-19’s original omicron variant, called Ba.1 were the reason why the virus variant is milder than earlier COVID-19 strains and evades immunity more easily, but leads to fewer fatalities.

For the same, they added a spike protein from omicron to an original strain of SARS-CoV-2 to create a new strain they called Omi-S. They then compared the effects that the virus’s new strain, ancestral strain and omicron strain had on infected mice.

All of the mice infected with the ancestral strain died. All the mice infected with omicron survived. And 80% of the mice infected with Omi-S died.

Researchers concluded the results showed the lesser severity of omicron is not linked to the spike protein mutations. They said more research is needed.

The mice that were used were "a particular type of mouse that is highly susceptible," Corley said.

"Consistent with studies published by others, this work shows that it is not the spike protein that drives omicron pathogenicity, but instead other viral proteins. Determination of those proteins will lead to better diagnostics and disease management strategies," said Mohsan Saeed, one of the study’s lead authors, in a statement provided by Boston University.

"Ultimately, this research will provide a public benefit by leading to better, targeted therapeutic interventions to help fight against future pandemics," the school’s statement said.

Is there any serious concern?

Experts have pointed out this is a normal practice to pursue such experiments and others said all safety measures are usually adhered to while conducting them.

Andy Pekosz, a microbiology and immunology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the study’s work with COVID-19 is not unusual

"This is a common approach to map differences between two related lineages of SARS-CoV-2 and, in fact, it's done with many different viruses," Pekosz said. "By swapping large parts of the virus, you can determine more quickly which mutations might alter a virus’s fitness or replication."

Boston University also noted that the "research mirrors and reinforces the findings of other, similar research performed by other organizations, including the FDA."

Meanwhile, Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said critics are ignoring the "extraordinary safety measures" taken in places such as the Boston lab, and that such research is vital.

"Safety comes first, but there is no indication that there was a safety problem," Gronvall said. "Understanding viruses like the one we are dealing with and which has killed millions requires, you know, studying it."