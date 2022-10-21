The news that Boston University has created a deadly variant of Omicron, which has an 80% kill rate, has created much of an uproar on social media regarding the experiment, whether the experiment was actually needed and the safety measures. Taking note of the same, many experts have pointed out to the misinformations brewing around it saying ‘the institute did not create a new variant but added a few spike proteins to the original strain’, ‘this is a normal practice’ and ‘safety measures are always adhered to’.

