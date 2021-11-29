NEW DELHI : The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is not yet clear whether the multi-mutant coronavirus variant , Omicron, is more transmissible and causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including Delta.

The apex UN health agency said that the number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors. Last week, WHO highlighted that the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

“Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron," the WHO said in an update on Omicron issued on late Sunday evening.

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants. Initial reported infections were among university students—younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease—but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks," said WHO adding that all variants of covid-19, including the Delta variant that is dominant worldwide, can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people, and thus prevention is always key.

The apex public health body maintained that preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (i.e people who have previously had covid-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but the information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks, the WHO said.

While there has been a debate whether the current vaccines will be rendered ineffective against the new variants, the WHO maintained that current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death. The WHO said that corticosteroids and IL6 Receptor Blockers will still be effective for managing patients with severe covid-19. Other treatments will be assessed to see if they are still as effective given the changes to parts of the virus in the Omicron variant, it said.

WHO is coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand Omicron. Studies currently underway or underway shortly include assessments of transmissibility, severity of infection (including symptoms), performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests, and effectiveness of treatments.

As Omicron has been designated a variant of concern, there are several actions that WHO has recommended countries to undertake, including enhancing surveillance and sequencing of cases; sharing genome sequences on publicly available databases, such as GISAID (global initiative on sharing avian flu data, a global science initiative that provides open-access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the coronavirus responsible for the covid-19 pandemic), reporting initial cases or clusters to WHO; performing field investigations and laboratory assessments to better understand if Omicron has different transmission or disease characteristics, or impacts effectiveness of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics or public health and social measures.

“Countries should continue to implement the effective public health measures to reduce covid-19 circulation overall, using a risk analysis and science-based approach. They should increase some public health and medical capacities to manage an increase in cases," said the WHO.

The WHO further advised people that the most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the covid-19 virus is to keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others; wear a well-fitting mask; open windows to improve ventilation; avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean; cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue; and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

Concerned over the new mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, Indian government on Sunday asked states to enhance testing, monitor hotspots and augment health infrastructure. Multiple cases of a covid-19 variant 8.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (three cases), South Africa (six cases) and Hong Kong (one case). Centre on Thursday had also asked states to strictly screen and test travellers arriving from these countries as the international travel continues to ease.

On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.