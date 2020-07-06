American-Canadian actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has dethroned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner as Instagram's highest-paid celebrity. According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the 48-year-old star can charge advertisers roughly 1,015,000 USD for a sponsored post.

Dwayne Johnson has 189 million followers on Instagram, followed by Kylie Jenner with 184 million.

Hopper HQ published a list of highest-earning stars in 2017 after speaking with celebrities and social media influencers to determine how much they were being paid, as well as speaking with advertisers to estimate how much could be charged for a post. The exact amounts of the deals are often aren't known due to secrecy clauses among marketers and influencers.

As per the report, Kylie Jenner now sits at number two at an estimated 986,000 USD per post.

Also on this year's list were pro soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo - who charged about 889,000 USD per post, and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, who could charge 858,000 USD. American singer Ariana Grande rounds out the top five, charging about 853,000 USD.

It's been a profitable year for the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star, who was also named Hollywood's highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated