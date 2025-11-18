Not Delhi, Greater Noida is the most polluted city today — Check list of top 10 cities with highest AQI here

Delhi air pollution has been in the spotlight since Diwali festival when the Air Quality Index (AQI) witnessed a sharp spike but it is not the worst polluted city today, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 10 am. Let's have a look at the full list of most polluted cities across India on 18 November.

Advertisement

Last week, AQI entered ‘severe’ range in Delhi-NCR which prompted Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke air pollution control measures such as ban on construction activities and restrictions on traffic plying on Delhi-NCR roads. Primary classes across Delhi schools switched to hybrid mode in the wake of alarming pollution level. Greater Noida registered the highest AQI on 18 November. Top 10 most polluted cities are given as follows:

Greater Noida - 430 Ghaziabad - 420 Bhagpat, Hapur - 406 Meerut - 393 Noida - 363 Mandideep -355 Bulandshahr, Sonipat at 344 Bhiwadi - 342

The above-mentioned cities with AQI reading above 400 fall in ‘severe’ category while Delhi's AQI stood at 350 in ‘very poor’ range. Other cities that recorded worst pollution levels and high AQI are Khurja at 341, Muzaffarnagar at 321, Charkhi Dadri at 317 and Manesar at 304.

Advertisement

Also Read | Air India to resume non-stop flights from Delhi to Shanghai from next year

Among the two air quality monitoring stations in Greater Noida, Knowledge Park 5 recorded the worst air quality with AQI of 457. Moving to 39 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, we find that Bawana registered the worst AQI of 431 falling in ‘severe range’, followed by Jahangirpuri (422), Wazirpur (417) and Vivek Vihar (406).

Impact of air pollution on health A report by Policybazaar indicated that children are the most affected by pollution. A total of 43% of all pollution-linked health insurance claims were reported from the 0-10 age group. The statistics suggest that children are five times more affected than any other age group.

Highlighting the severe and disproportionate impact of air pollution on children, the report said, “The most alarming insight is the disproportionate impact on children, 43 per cent of all pollution-linked claims were filed for children under ten - making them five times more affected than any other age group.”

Advertisement

Notably, adults aged 31-40 years account for 14 per cent of such claims, indicating that younger and more outdoor-active populations are the most vulnerable. Meanwhile, those over 60 years make up only 7% of all pollution-linked health insurance claims.