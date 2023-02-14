Gujarat's Ahmedabad has emerged as the city in India with the most active hiring activity being done according to the Foundit tracker report. Foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms.

Ahmedabad registered a growth of 16% year-on-year basis and the demand was majorly driven by Advertising, MR & PR and BFSI industry. While Chandigarh saw a rise of 6% in hiring in January’23 after a long time. Mumbai (+7%) continued to record strong growth among metros whereas Delhi-NCR (+4%) charted positive trend after drop in last quarter.

Meanwhile,Kolkata (-25%), Bangalore (-13%), Baroda (-7%), Hyderabad (-7%), Chennai (-9%), Kochi (-6%), Pune (-3%), Jaipur (-2%) and Coimbatore (-2%) saw the most restrained hiring activity and continue to weigh down the index recording negative annual growth in January’23.

E-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 4 of the 13 cities monitored by the fIT.

Engineering, Cement, Construction, Iron/ Steel recorded the notable growth in all the metros. Among functions, HR and Admin roles charted high demand in January'23 vis-à-vis January'22.

Demand for jobs in production and manufacturing declined by 8 per cent as did in healthcare (7 per cent), IT hardware and software (7 per cent), telecom (5 per cent) and banking, financial services and insurance (3 per cent), according to Foundit (formerly Monster) Insights Tracker (fit) for January 2023 .

While IT faces a lull due to global macro conditions and course correction from last year's hiring surge, production hiring was impacted due to cost pressures and a rise in input prices.

BFSI (banking, financial, services and insurance) sector, which had continuously witnessed positive hiring numbers, has noted a marginal dip of 1 per cent annually, the report stated.