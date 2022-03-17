Not Delhi, this is the most polluted city in north India

Delhi's air pollution issue has always remained a point of concern for residents as well as experts. The city's air quality index (AQI) often reflects that it is one of the most polluted cities in the world. However, a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in north Indian cities discovered that it is not Delhi, but Ghaziabad the most polluted city in the region. The CSE's "All India Winter Air Quality Analysis", analyzed 60 north Indian cities during the winter of 2021-22 (from October 15 to February 28) and found out Ghaziabad was the most polluted city among 60 north Indian cities last winter, followed by Delhi.

