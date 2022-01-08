Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Not double vaccinated yet? You may not get train ticket in Chennai from tomorrow

Not double vaccinated yet? You may not get train ticket in Chennai from tomorrow

The restrictions will come into effect on 10 January and will continue till 31 January.
1 min read . 02:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Southern Railways said that only passengers possessing a complete vaccination certificate will be provided tickets to avail the suburban trains in Chennai from 10 - 31 Jan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a first, amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the Southern Railways on Saturday announced that only passengers possessing a certificate of complete vaccination will be provided tickets to avail the suburban trains in Chennai. 

In a first, amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the Southern Railways on Saturday announced that only passengers possessing a certificate of complete vaccination will be provided tickets to avail the suburban trains in Chennai. 

The restrictions will come into effect on 10 January and will continue till 31 January. 

The restrictions will come into effect on 10 January and will continue till 31 January. 

The Tamil Nadu government had on 6 January restricted the occupancy capacity in these suburban trains to 50%. The vaccination certificate move on the part of Southern Railways is an extension of the same. 

The Tamil Nadu government had on 6 January restricted the occupancy capacity in these suburban trains to 50%. The vaccination certificate move on the part of Southern Railways is an extension of the same. 

“The passengers will need to produce the second dose vaccination certificate /Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination for the issue of journey/season tickets at the counters along with their valid ID proofs," the statement read. 

“The passengers will need to produce the second dose vaccination certificate /Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination for the issue of journey/season tickets at the counters along with their valid ID proofs," the statement read. 

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the past few weeks fueled by the Omicron variant. 

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the past few weeks fueled by the Omicron variant. 

The official statement also said that passengers travelling with seasonal tickets issued prior to 10 January, will have to carry their second dose vaccination certificate and a valid ID proof. 

The official statement also said that passengers travelling with seasonal tickets issued prior to 10 January, will have to carry their second dose vaccination certificate and a valid ID proof. 

The statement also mentioned that the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile will not be available during the period.

The statement also mentioned that the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile will not be available during the period.

Southern railways have alerted passengers against wearing masks and warned that violators will be penalised. 

Southern railways have alerted passengers against wearing masks and warned that violators will be penalised. 

"Railway administration shall impose a penalty of 500 wherever passenger are found not to be wearing the mask," it said. 

"Railway administration shall impose a penalty of 500 wherever passenger are found not to be wearing the mask," it said. 

Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The state has also reported 121 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far including 117 recoveries.

Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The state has also reported 121 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus so far including 117 recoveries.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!