Not double vaccinated yet? You may not get train ticket in Chennai from tomorrow

Southern Railways said that only passengers possessing a complete vaccination certificate will be provided tickets to avail the suburban trains in Chennai from 10 - 31 Jan
In a first, amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the Southern Railways on Saturday announced that only passengers possessing a certificate of complete vaccination will be provided tickets to avail the suburban trains in Chennai.
The restrictions will come into effect on 10 January and will continue till 31 January.
The Tamil Nadu government had on 6 January restricted the occupancy capacity in these suburban trains to 50%. The vaccination certificate move on the part of Southern Railways is an extension of the same.
“The passengers will need to produce the second dose vaccination certificate /Final Certificate for Covid-19 Vaccination for the issue of journey/season tickets at the counters along with their valid ID proofs," the statement read.
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases in the past few weeks fueled by the Omicron variant.
The official statement also said that passengers travelling with seasonal tickets issued prior to 10 January, will have to carry their second dose vaccination certificate and a valid ID proof.
The statement also mentioned that the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile will not be available during the period.
Southern railways have alerted passengers against wearing masks and warned that violators will be penalised.