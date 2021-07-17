There is not enough evidence to suggest that there has been an increase in Tuberculosis (TB) cases due to COVID-19 , the Centre said on Saturday. The statement comes after media reports pointed out that a sudden rise in cases of Tuberculosis (TB) has been noticed among patients who were infected with COVID-19 recently.

However, the government has reiterated the need for bi-directional screening of TB-COVID and TB-ILI/SARI.

Centre in a directive notified, it is clarified that TB screening for all COVID-19 positive patients and COVID-19 screening for all diagnosed TB patients has been recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

States/UTs have been asked for convergence in efforts for better surveillance and case finding of TB and COVID-19, as early as August 2020, it adds.

Centre has further issued multiple advisories and guidance that reiterate the need for bi-directional screening of TB-COVID and TB-ILI/SARI.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 related restrictions, case notifications for TB had decreased by about 25% in 2020 but special efforts are being made to mitigate this impact through intensified case finding in OPD settings as well as through active case finding campaigns in the community by all States, the directive states.

Moreover, there is not enough evidence currently to suggest that there has been an increase in TB cases due to COVID-19 or due to increased case finding efforts, it adds.

The dual morbidity of Tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 can be further highlighted through the facts that both the diseases are known to be infectious and primarily attack the lungs, presenting similar symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, although TB has a longer incubation period and a slower onset of disease, it adds

Furthermore, TB bacilli can be present in humans in a dormant state and has the potential to start multiplying when the individual’s immunity is compromised for any reason. The same is applicable in post COVID scenario, when an individual may develop decreased immunity due the virus itself or due to the treatment, especially immune-suppressants like steroids, it also adds

SARS-CoV-2 infection can make an individual more susceptible to developing active TB disease, as TB is an opportunistic infection like black fungus, further states.

