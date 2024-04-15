Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil took an ‘extra peg jibe’ at Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar amid BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Karnataka.

Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil on Sunday sparked a political discourse over his “one peg" remark at the Karnataka state Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar whose son Mrinal is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Belagavi seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a party workers' meeting here, Patil stated that Congress leader Hebbalkar will be worried after witnessing the rising support of women for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, hence, suggested to have either an “extra peg" or a “sleeping pill" to get a good sleep.

“In Belagavi, the women's support is rising for the BJP. After seeing this, Hebbalkar of the Congress party will not get good sleep. Ramesh Jarkiholi is also campaigning there. She has to have an extra peg or a sleeping pill for a good sleep," Patil said as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to Patil's remarks, Hebbalkar condemned the “one peg" suggestion in a video statement, asking whether he is showing an example of how BJP respects women.

“Its not enough to chant Ram, beti bachao, beti padhao. You must respect women in reality. Patil's remarks show the respect BJP has for women. Its not just a disrespect to me, but to all women of the state and the nation," the Congress leader hit back.

Hebbalkar's son Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar is contesting against BJP candidate or former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Karnataka minister, in campaign meetings, reminded the public how Shettar had quit BJP after he was denied ticket in the 2023 assembly elections and joined the Congress, and then went back to the saffron party a few months later, NDTV reported.

She considered Shettar as an “outsider" as the BJP leader is originally from Hubballi. “We are from Belagavi, so we know the problems better here. I just want to know that why Shettar had joined the Congress and abused BJP," Hebbalkar added.

