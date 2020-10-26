Not equities or FDs, e-gold is all that glitters now

Interest from SGBs is added to the income of an investor, and is taxed according to tax slab. SGB gains are tax-free if held till maturity up to three years. In case the investor exits between three and eight years, the tax treatment will be the same as physical gold—long-term capital gains will be taxed at 20% with indexation if bonds are sold after three years. In case they are sold before, it will be will be taxed according to the investor’s tax slab. The tax treatment of digital gold and gold ETFs and gold funds is same as physical gold.