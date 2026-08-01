'Not even a penny can go missing': Ram temple trust adds 360-degree cameras for videography of donations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced a new surveillance system to videograph every stage of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, tightening oversight amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of devotees' offerings.

The new measures, which came into effect on July 25, include continuous videography of the entire donation-handling process using 360-degree cameras, deployment of an eight-member monitoring team and additional CCTV surveillance inside the counting room, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das told PTI.

The enhanced monitoring came after an alleged embezzlement of temple donations that triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Several people have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is continuing.

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Every stage of donation handling to be recorded According to PTI, the videography covers the entire chain of handling donations—from taking empty collection boxes out of the counting room and transporting them to the temple, to filling, sealing and returning them under continuous camera surveillance.

"Before a donation box is emptied, the entire process of taking an empty box from the counting room, carrying it to the donation box, placing the offerings in it and returning the sealed box to the counting room is videographed," Das told PTI.

The trust has appointed two professional videographers to document the process, while an eight-member monitoring team oversees the operation. The team includes two bank officials, two trust representatives, two private security personnel and other designated staff, PTI reported.

After donation boxes are brought back to the counting room, officials of the State Bank of India seal them before further processing, Das said.

Donation boxes now opened separately The trust has also changed the way donations are handled by emptying the temple's nearly 40 donation boxes on different days instead of opening several boxes simultaneously, according to Hindustan Times.

The newspaper reported, citing a senior trust official, that the move is aimed at enabling closer scrutiny of each collection box and maintaining a visual record from the moment it is moved until the money is counted.

Officials told Hindustan Times that the changes are intended to strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in the temple's donation management system.

Probe into alleged embezzlement continues The stricter monitoring comes as investigators continue probing the alleged theft of donations.

Investigators are examining the financial transactions of Saundarya Construction and Suppliers, a firm registered in the name of Poonam Devi, wife of key accused Ram Shankar "Tinnu" Yadav, to determine whether it has any connection with the alleged embezzlement.

The report said investigating officer Ashutosh Tiwari, a circle officer, has sought detailed records of the firm from the state tax department, which has begun collecting the relevant documents.

The controversy over the alleged theft also led to changes within the temple trust, with senior functionaries, including Champat Rai, stepping down as general secretary after the issue came to light, PTI reported.

Speaking on the new surveillance measures, Das said the trust would continue improving its systems wherever necessary.