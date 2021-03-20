OPEN APP
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said there should not be any misconceptions about the two Indian vaccines being administered in the country.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Vardhan said India has vaccinated 3.5 to 4 crore people so far and side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432 per cent. 

"Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days – all these are based on experts' opinion.      

"Not only Indian experts, but we have also consulted WHO guidelines regarding priority groups," he said. 

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been currently approved for restricted emergency use in India.

Replying to a question by NCP MP Supriya Sule on whether the government is aiming at universal immunisation of COVID-19 vaccine, Vardhan said it is not scientifically necessary to administer the vaccine to each and every person in the country. 

"Not each and every person in the world will be vaccinated. The prioritisation process is a dynamic process. 

"The behaviour of the virus is also dynamic. All things are based on scientific facts, scrutiny and vision of the overall scientific and health community," he said.           

The minister said under India's present universal immunization programme, free vaccines are provided against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and Meningitis, among others.     

Vardhan further noted that there is a well-defined group of experts called the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC)).    

The minister also pointed out that the Subject Expert Committee has cleared two Indian vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) after examining data provided by these companies. 

Data provided by two Indian companies was also examined by the World Health Organisation, he added.

Vardhan also informed the House that India would soon launch several more COVID-19 vaccines following their pre-trials and clinical trials phases.

"There is no single standard method to manufacture vaccines...Indian vaccines fulfil safety, efficacy, and immunological parameters," he said.

According to the recommendations of NEGVAC, the vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those aged between 45 to 59 years with 20 identified comorbidities started in the country from March 1.      

