'Not familiar with documentary, but…': US on BBC documentary on PM Modi `4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:02 AM IST
While addressing a press briefing on Monday, Ned Price said that there are numerous elements that bolster the US' global strategic partnership with India which include political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday said that he was not familiar with the BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister, however, he added that he was very familiar with the shared values that enact the both the nations as two thriving and vibrant democracies.
