Not fever or loosies, these 8 new Omicron symptoms can torment you for weeks

Not fever or loosies, these 8 new Omicron symptoms can torment you for weeks2 min read . 07:41 PM IST
For Omicron BA.5, which is the dominant variant across the globe currently, a cough will likely be the symptom that lingers longest.
Over the past two years, as the COVID virus has evolved, the symptoms related to the infection has also changed. From example, the primary symptoms like loss of taste or smell or shortness of breath that were noticed during infections from the original strain or delta are more the indicator that you have contracted the virus. COVID symptoms, its severity and how long you will take to recover varies from person and which variant you have been infected with. Here is all you need know about which symptoms are lasting the longest and shortest in this current wave.
For Omicron BA.5, which is the dominant variant across the globe currently, a cough will likely be the symptom that lingers longest.
Experts pointed out that for any viral infection, cough tends to stay the longest. Even if you feel fine, an irritation in your throat can keep bothering you for weeks.
Fatigue is another symptom that can last a bit longer. Doctors ussually advise to take things slow right after recovery even if you feel completely fine.
Apart from that many patients suffer from post-COVID conditions, which can last for weeks or months and nclude a wide range of health problems. "Most patients’ symptoms slowly improve with time. However, for some people, post-COVID conditions may last months, and potentially years, after COVID-19 illness and may sometimes result in disability," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notified.
Few other long-term effects of COVID include Brain fog, Tingling, Headaches, Dizziness, Blurred vision, Tinnitus.
When you get COVID, fever is the first symptoms that people experience but it is also the first to disappear. "We pay a lot of attention to fever because... while fever is ongoing there is a lot of inflammation in your body, you're often very infectious and so that we usually see go away sooner," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a recent facebook live.
Fever, headache, sore throat or fatigue are some of the earliest symptoms an infected person may commonly experience, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
A study by researchers at the University of Southern California found fever may be the first symptom, followed by a cough and muscle pain. After these, those infected will likely experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
