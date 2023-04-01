After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and subsequent notice to vacate his official residence, Delhi Congress Sevadal president, Rajkumari Gupta decided to transfer her four-story house in the Mangolpuri area to the former Congress President. The organization also revealed that Gupta “received" the house during the time of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“President of Delhi Mahila Congress Seva Dal, Smt. Rajkumari Gupta ji has given her house in Mangolpuri area in the name of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, she got this house at the time of Indira Gandhi ji. Rajkumari ji said that Modi ji can drive Rahul ji out of the house, but not from the hearts of the people (sic)," Congress Sevadal informed in a tweet in Hindi on April 1.

दिल्ली महिला कांग्रेस सेवादल की अध्यक्ष श्रीमती राजकुमारी गुप्ता जी ने मंगोलपुरी इलाके में अपना घर श्री @RahulGandhi जी के नाम कर दिया है, उन्हें यह घर इंदिरा गांधी जी के समय मिला था।



राजकुमारी जी बोलीं कि मोदी जी, राहुल जी को घर से निकाल सकते हैं, लेकिन लोगों के दिल से नहीं। pic.twitter.com/6wSx8mBhiv — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) April 1, 2023

The development comes as the Congress has launched a symbolic ‘Mera Ghar, Aapka Ghar’ campaign dedicated to Rahul Gandhi. The party has launched a full-fledged attack against the government on the issue of Gandhi's disqualification and called it another move to suppress the voice of Opposition leaders.

On Friday, a fresh defamation lawsuit was filed against Rahul Gandhi with a court in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in connection with his remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra where he described the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) as “21st century Kauravas" during an address in January.

The new case is an addition to several cases lodged against him in several states for remarks made against RSS or VD Savarkar.

On the other hand, PM Modi is claiming that some people have given ‘supari’ to dent his image and further added that forces are working in India and outside to complete this task. “There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people," PM Modi said.