'Not from heart…' Delhi Congress leader transfer her four-storey house to Rahul Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- The sources also revealed that Gupta received the house during the time of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and subsequent notice to vacate his official residence, Delhi Congress Sevadal president, Rajkumari Gupta decided to transfer her four-story house in the Mangolpuri area to the former Congress President. The organization also revealed that Gupta “received" the house during the time of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
