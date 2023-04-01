On the other hand, PM Modi is claiming that some people have given ‘supari’ to dent his image and further added that forces are working in India and outside to complete this task. “There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people," PM Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}