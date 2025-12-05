Subscribe

'Not get resolved overnight, but...': IndiGo apologises to customers as chaos continues on fourth day - full statement

Passengers at several airports expressed deep frustration over the ongoing disruptions, with many stranded for long hours and receiving little information or support. IndiGo issued an apology to its customers

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Dec 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Air passengers at a Ticketing counter at T1 Terminal of IGI Airport in view of mass cancellation of IndiGo flights in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 5, 2025. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Amid the massive delays and cancellations that added to the mounting travel chaos, which is now on its fourth day, IndiGo issued an apology for the disruptions, stating that the airline will offer full waiver on all cancellations and reschedule requests of bookings.

"We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," the budget carrier said in its statement.

IndiGo's promises

The airline further stated that it will ensure the following for its fliers:

  • Refunds for the cancellations to be processed automatically to the original mode of payment
  • Full waiver on all cancellations or reshedule requests for travel bookings between 5 December to 15 December
  • IndiGo also said that it has arranged hotel rooms and transport for its customers.

On Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that real-time updates from all airports are being monitored to ensure adequate response and deployment of resources, particularly for facilitating passengers stranded at various terminals.

