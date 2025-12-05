'Not get resolved overnight, but...': IndiGo apologises to customers as chaos continues on fourth day - full statement

Amid the massive delays and cancellations that added to the mounting travel chaos, which is now on its fourth day, IndiGo issued an apology for the disruptions, stating that the airline will offer full waiver on all cancellations and reschedule requests of bookings.

Advertisement

"We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," the budget carrier said in its statement.

IndiGo's promises The airline further stated that it will ensure the following for its fliers:

Refunds for the cancellations to be processed automatically to the original mode of payment

Full waiver on all cancellations or reshedule requests for travel bookings between 5 December to 15 December

IndiGo also said that it has arranged hotel rooms and transport for its customers.

On Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that real-time updates from all airports are being monitored to ensure adequate response and deployment of resources, particularly for facilitating passengers stranded at various terminals.