Aadhaar Card Update: Being unhappy with one's Aadhaar Card photograph is one of the most common grievances of the 12-digit unique identification number holders. The UIDAI has made it possible for the Aadhaar card holders to use its Aadhaar card photo update service by simply visiting at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre.

According to UIDAI, for Aadhaar card photo update, the Aadhaar Card holder needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and ask for the photograph change from the Aadhaar executive there. The executive at Aadhaar enrollment center will ask for the photograph change fee of ₹25 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax). Once the Aadhaar card holder pays the photograph change fee, the executive there will change the photograph. The Aadhaar executive will also give acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number(URN) to the Aadhaar card holder.

Here is step by step guide for Aadhaar Card photo update:

1] Log in at UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in — and download Aadhaar enrollment form;

2] Fill Aadhaar enrollment form and submit at to an Aadhaar executive working in the nearest local Aadhaar enrollment centre;

3] Aadhaar executive will get your bio-metric detail;

4] The executive at the Aadhaar enrollment center will take your photograph;

5] The executive will update your Aadhaar Card photograph charging ₹25 plus GST;

6] The executive will also give you an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number (URN);

7] Use the URN to check if your Aadhaar Card photograph is changed or not; and

8] After Aadhaar card photo update, updated Aadhaar card with new photograph can be downloaded from the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in.

So, by following the above-mentioned step by step guide, the Aadhaar card photo update can be done with ease.

