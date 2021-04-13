Aadhaar Card Update: Being unhappy with one's Aadhaar Card photograph is one of the most common grievances of the 12-digit unique identification number holders
The UIDAI has made it possible for the Aadhaar card holders to use its Aadhaar card photo update service by simply visiting at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre.
According to UIDAI, for Aadhaar card photo update, the Aadhaar Card holder needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and ask for the photograph change from the Aadhaar executive there. The executive at Aadhaar enrollment center will ask for the photograph change fee of ₹25 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax). Once the Aadhaar card holder pays the photograph change fee, the executive there will change the photograph. The Aadhaar executive will also give acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number(URN) to the Aadhaar card holder.