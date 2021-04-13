Aadhaar card: Not happy with your photograph? Here is how you can change it

According to UIDAI, for Aadhaar card photo update, the Aadhaar Card holder needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and ask for the photograph change from the Aadhaar executive there. The executive at Aadhaar enrollment center will ask for the photograph change fee of ₹25 plus GST (Goods and Services Tax). Once the Aadhaar card holder pays the photograph change fee, the executive there will change the photograph. The Aadhaar executive will also give acknowledgement slip with an Update Request Number(URN) to the Aadhaar card holder.

