Not having perfect plan…: Anil Agarwal's ‘success mantra’ includes these 4 advice1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
During his few hours of chat with LSE students, Anil Agarwal spoke about life lessons, dealing with failures, his success mantra.
During his few hours of chat with LSE students, Anil Agarwal spoke about life lessons, dealing with failures, his success mantra.
Vedanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal was all praise for the young students whom he met recently at the LSE - London School of Economics. Referring to the experience to be a privilege he said it was more of a two way learning process. “I was so happy to be surrounded by some of the smartest young minds of our times…I learned a lot from them and I hope that they learned one or two things from me."
Vedanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal was all praise for the young students whom he met recently at the LSE - London School of Economics. Referring to the experience to be a privilege he said it was more of a two way learning process. “I was so happy to be surrounded by some of the smartest young minds of our times…I learned a lot from them and I hope that they learned one or two things from me."
During his few hours of chat with the students, the entrepreneur spoke about many things including his life lessons, dealing with failures, his success mantra.
During his few hours of chat with the students, the entrepreneur spoke about many things including his life lessons, dealing with failures, his success mantra.
He said, the students wanted to know about my ‘success mantra’ - how I built my businesses, how I found my right mentor, how I dealt with failures…all of these could not be covered in a few hours but one thing I shared was my belief about what has brought me to where I am today.
He said, the students wanted to know about my ‘success mantra’ - how I built my businesses, how I found my right mentor, how I dealt with failures…all of these could not be covered in a few hours but one thing I shared was my belief about what has brought me to where I am today.
It is the will to try, keep trying, and keep failing until you don’t. If you need to break the wall, you break it till the last piece of brick is broken.
It is the will to try, keep trying, and keep failing until you don’t. If you need to break the wall, you break it till the last piece of brick is broken.
Not having the perfect plan should never be the reason why you don’t shake hands with your potential partners
Not having the perfect plan should never be the reason why you don’t shake hands with your potential partners
Rejection from the first one should not stop you from calling the next one
Rejection from the first one should not stop you from calling the next one
Humility will help you find your dream mentor in every walk of life…
Humility will help you find your dream mentor in every walk of life…
During the session, the Indian billionaire also spoke about mentors, he said as someone who grew up in rural India with just basic knowledge of duniyadaari, I found my first mentor in my babuji’s boss, second in my school teacher, and now, in all of you, the youngsters who teach me something new every day.
During the session, the Indian billionaire also spoke about mentors, he said as someone who grew up in rural India with just basic knowledge of duniyadaari, I found my first mentor in my babuji’s boss, second in my school teacher, and now, in all of you, the youngsters who teach me something new every day.
Recently, Agarwal confirmed that his firm entered into a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. Now a a production plant for semiconductor chips and display units is planned in Gujarat. Both firms had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government to set up a unit in the state.
Recently, Agarwal confirmed that his firm entered into a joint venture with Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn. Now a a production plant for semiconductor chips and display units is planned in Gujarat. Both firms had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government to set up a unit in the state.