Vedanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal was all praise for the young students whom he met recently at the LSE - London School of Economics. Referring to the experience to be a privilege he said it was more of a two way learning process. “I was so happy to be surrounded by some of the smartest young minds of our times…I learned a lot from them and I hope that they learned one or two things from me."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}