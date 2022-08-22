Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases if he joins their party
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party, while asserting that all the allegations against him were false, and that he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people."
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “I received text saying CBI, ED cases would be taken back if you leave the party & break it while leaving it, they also promised me the post of CM. I am not here to become CM, but to give best education to students across country," according to news agency ANI report.
It is important to note that Manish Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy, as per news agency PTI report.
"I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi BJP on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines area here against the alleged irregularities in the AAP government's excise policy. Attending the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal should expel Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is "accused number one" in the case registered by the CBI. A probe is underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.
