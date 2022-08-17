Not high salary, these are job seekers' top preferences. Know details

"Employees today value progressive factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility, and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behaviour. Based on these findings, we at Naukri.com are consistently working towards matching jobseekers, across cohorts and need gaps, with jobs that fit them," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}