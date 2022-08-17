Not high salary, these are job seekers' top preferences. Know details

Not high salary, these are job seekers' top preferences. Know details1 min read . 10:40 PM IST
- The survey is based on over 5,000 working professionals on the Naukri.com platform
A fat salary is no longer a top priority for job seekers, a report has claimed. As per the online job portal Naukri.com, job seekers are these days giving preference to work culture and location instead of salary.
As per the survey, 66% of the respondents said the impact of work was their top priority, followed by work culture (64%) and job location (62%).
However, gender-wise, the preferences vary slightly.
For instance, job location (62%) was the second most voted factor after the impact of work (66%) for women.
On the other hand, men voted for work culture (65%) as more important than the job location.
The survey is based on over 5,000 working professionals on the platform.
Further, the report also revealed that 28% of respondents mentioned that 'recognition at work' is the top factor that they equate with impactful work.
Meanwhile, the report found that the pandemic has played a major role as employees reimagine their office and work life giving more importance to factors such as work-life balance (64%) and feeling valued at work (38%).
"Employees today value progressive factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility, and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behaviour. Based on these findings, we at Naukri.com are consistently working towards matching jobseekers, across cohorts and need gaps, with jobs that fit them," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.
