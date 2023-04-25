The Delhi University's decision to organise a magic show during its centenary celebration is not taken well by the members of the faculty who questioned the rationale behind spending ₹5 lakh on such a show at a time when the university is going through a "severe crunch of funds".

The magic show is organised by the University of Delhi's Culture Council and famous Jadugar Samrat Shankar is slated to perform at the show on 3 May at the multipurpose sports complex of the university. The poster of the event mentioned that entry into the event will be strictly through registration.

An official from the university claimed that the magic show is organised to develop scientific temper amongst the students.

The move is facing opposition from a section of teachers who called it a "sheer wastage of public money" at a time when multiple research and development programs were discontinued due to lack of funds.

"One should not forget that Delhi University (DU) is not Hogwarts. When the official committee itself has acknowledged severe crunch of funds for library, laboratory, infrastructure development and research, spending public money on magic shows is sheer wastage," Rajesh Jha, a former Executive Council member of DU, rued.

Rajesh Jha, who teaches at the Rajdhani College of the university added that Delhi University should be the centre to promote research.

"The R&D grant and innovation projects have been discontinued. The development fund collected from students was increased by 150 percent. In such a scenario of fund crisis, organising a magic show is putting unnecessary pressure on the finance of the university," he emphasised.

The expensive magic show also comes at a time when the university is delaying the pensions of veteran teachers and salaries of ad-hoc teachers.

Delhi University has also responded to the criticism and claimed that the ₹5 lakh amount is not much compared to the ₹40-50 lakh, which singers charge for their performances.

"Nobody has to pay for the magic show. But the entry is through registration. We are taking out money from the centenary celebration fund. The amount is not big. For big shows, colleges pay in lakhs. This amount is nothing," the varsity official said.

"We are organising this show to build scientific temperament among the students. Around 3,000 people are expected to attend the show. The magician is renowned across India and he is charging us a very less amount," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)