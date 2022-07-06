What is the most searched word on Shaadi.com? Hint: Not IAS or IPS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this week. Praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, Prime Minister Modi said India has eliminated queues or lines by going online and offering a host of services. In the last eight years, he said, the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) initiative, which aims to transfer subsidies or financial assistance directly to eligible beneficiaries through their linked bank accounts, has saved ₹2,23,000 crore which was otherwise going to ineligible people. PM Modi also launched a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, and a website IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme during the event.

