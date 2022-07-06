What is the most searched word on Shaadi.com? Hint: Not IAS or IPS

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar quipped that the 'most search keyword' on Shaadi.com is not IAS or IPS as one would expect
In the matrimonial world, hunting for a life partner who is an IAS, IPS, a professor, or in a reputed government job was considered a social currency. However, with the growing number of entrepreneurs in the country, this trend appears to be declining, according to the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Recently, the minister quipped that the 'most search keyword' on Shaadi.com is not IAS or IPS as one would expect. Instead, it is "startup founder".
Chandrasekhar was speaking at Digital India Week where he shared this observation.
“I'm reliably told that on Shaadi.com -- reliably told by somebody else -- that the keyword that now is searched for most often is not is not IAS, not IPS, is not Tata company or Birla company, it is startup employee or a startup founder," the minister said.
However, the minister was not serious but was cracking a joke.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this week. Praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, Prime Minister Modi said India has eliminated queues or lines by going online and offering a host of services. In the last eight years, he said, the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) initiative, which aims to transfer subsidies or financial assistance directly to eligible beneficiaries through their linked bank accounts, has saved ₹2,23,000 crore which was otherwise going to ineligible people. PM Modi also launched a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, and a website IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme during the event.
'Indiastack.global' - is a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, Government e Marketplace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader in building Digital Transformation projects at a population scale, and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.
'MyScheme' - is a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.
'Meri Pehchaan'- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.
