Stating Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech given on November 22 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'pickpocket' was 'not in good taste, the Delhi High Court on 21 December directed the Election Commission of India to act against him 'in accordance with the law'.

The bench gave the constitutional body eight weeks to take the action.

"Though the statements are not in good taste, as the ECI is acting in the matter the court will not like to keep the matter pending. The same is disposed of," the court said in the order.

"Considering that the deadline for filing reply is over and no reply has been received, the court directs EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within 8 weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, ordered.

The court order arrived against Gandhi after it was informed that though ECI had issued a notice to him on November 23 regarding his speech and said it would take action against him if he did not reply by November 26, he failed to respond.

Earlier on 23 November, the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi over his 'panauti and pickpocket' jibes at PM Modi. It had also asked him to respond by 26 November. To Gandhi's use of words, the BJP had said it was 'unbecoming' of a 'very senior leader' to use such language.

Petitioner Bharat Nagar told the high court that Gandhi made a speech on November 22 leveling ‘heinous allegations’ against individuals holding ‘highest governmental positions’, including the prime minister, and referred to him as a ‘pick-pocket’, reported PTI.

The apex polling body had reminded Gandhi that per the Model Code of Conduct, leaders were not allowed to make unverified allegations against political rivals.

With agency inputs.

