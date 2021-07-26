Liquor shops near highways: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that the central government does not collect data on removal of liquor shops as this is a state subject.

In a reply to a question, Gadkari said his "ministry deals with the matters related to development of National Highways and providing access to properties situated along the National Highways".

"It has no control on the usage of and business run in these properties located beyond the Right of Way (ROW) of National Highways. Government does not collect data on removal of liquor shops as this is a state subject," he said.

In his reply, the minister states that the Supreme Court has issued directions regarding stopping the grant of licenses for sale of liquor along national and state highways and over a distance of 500 metres from the outer edge of the national or state highways or of a service lane along the highway.

"In the case of areas under jurisdiction of in local bodies with a population of 20,000 people or less, the distance of 500 metres is reduced to 220 metres," he said.

Gadkari further said that as per the orders of the top court, the ministry had requested all the state governments and UTs, from time to time, to take necessary action for implementation of the orders.

"Further, Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 provides for punishment of imprisonment or fine or both for the offence of drunken driving cases. Besides, the Ministry undertakes campaigns through print and electronic media to spread awareness about dangers of drunken driving," he stated.

